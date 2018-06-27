Braintree Town: Olumide Durojaiye joins National League club from Welling United

From the section

Olumide Durojaiye made 32 appearances for Falkirk between 2013 and 2016, and also had a loan spell at Brechin

Braintree Town have signed versatile player Olumide Durojaiye ahead of their return to the National League.

The 25-year-old Nigerian, who can played in defence or midfield, began his career as a trainee with Tottenham and Norwich City.

He later had a spell in Scottish football, but spent 2017-18 in National League South with Welling United.

