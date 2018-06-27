George Pilkington: Shrewsbury appoint ex-Macclesfield defender as first-team coach

George Pilkington (left) made 33 appearances as Macclesfield won the National League title last season

Shrewsbury Town have appointed former Macclesfield defender George Pilkington as their first team coach.

The 36-year-old turned down a new playing contract with the Silkmen to take up the role with the League One side.

Pilkington started his career at Everton and also had spells with Port Vale, Luton and Mansfield.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to work with my previous manager in a new role," he told the club website.

Pilkington will be re-united with former Macclesfield boss John Askey, who was appointed by Shrewsbury at the beginning of the month after Paul Hurst left to take charge of Ipswich Town.