Welsh Premier League: Champions New Saints begin 2018-19 season at home

The New Saints celebrate winning the Welsh Premier League title for a 12th time in 2018

Reigning Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints will begin their quest for an eighth successive title at home to Barry Town on Saturday, 11 August.

Newly-promoted Caernarfon and Llanelli begin their campaigns at home to Cefn Druids and Connah's Quay respectively the following day.

The new season kicks off on Friday, 10 August with games at Aberystwyth, Bala and Cardiff Met.

The league will be without last year's runners-up Bangor for the first time.

The club which had been members of the Welsh Premier League since its inception in 1992 was refused a licence on financial grounds.

Instead they will play in the second tier Cymru Alliance League, which was won last season by Gwynedd rivals Caernarfon Town.

Caernarfon captain Nathan Craig said he was pleased the club would mark their return to Welsh football's top-flight after a nine year absence with a home game.

"We're very happy the supporters can come and welcome us back into the Welsh Premier," said Craig, whose side face champions New Saints in their second game.

"We're expecting another bumper crowd, which I think we're going to get every game this season.

"Every game is going to be a different challenge. We're going to relish the opportunity of competing against the best in the Welsh Premier."

The league will split into two groups of six following the final round of phase one fixtures on the weekend of 12 January, 2019.

Opening fixtures

Friday, 10 August

Aberystwyth Town v Llandudno; 19:45 BST

Bala Town v Carmarthen Town; 19:45 BST

Cardiff Met v Newtown; 20:00 BST

Saturday, 11 August

The New Saints v Barry Town; 14:30 BST

Sunday, 12 August

Caernarfon Town v Cefn Druids; 17:15 BST

Llanelli Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 BST