Charity Shield match scrapped for 2018

Linfield won the Action Mental Health Charity Shield in August 2017

The Irish Premiership's traditional season-opening Charity Shield match will not be played this year.

The game between champions Crusaders and Irish Cup winners Coleraine was due to be played on 28 July, a week before the start of the Premiership season.

But it cannot be staged because of the clubs' involvement in European competition, the Northern Ireland Football League announced.

In last season's match, Linfield beat Coleraine 3-1.

Proceeds from the game at Windsor Park went to the Action Mental Health charity.