Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Moses Odubajo, Motherwell, Cedric Kipre, Rangers, Steven Gerrard

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are in talks with Hull City full-back Moses Odubajo over a possible move to the club. The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the month and has announced he will be moving on when his deal expires. (The National print edition)

Odubajo has joined the Scottish champions at their training base in Austria and is being assessed by manager Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Star print edition)

Motherwell want £1m for defender Cedric Kipre after throwing out a Hull City bid of less than half that amount. (Scottish Sun)

Flo Kamberi insists Sunderland never had a chance of poaching him from Hibernian as they are a big club in a small pond that can't match his ambitions. (Daily Record print edition)

Cedric Kipre helped Motherwell to reach both domestic cup finals last season

Despite securing a second successive treble last season, midfielder Callum McGregor says Celtic must raise their standards "to a real top level" to be successful next season. (The Times)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will not discuss Bruno Alves' Ibrox future until the defender's World Cup campaign with Portugal is over. (The National print edition)

Daniel Candeias has told Rangers team-mate Alfredo Morelos to forget about leaving Ibrox, and believes he has a crucial role to play under Gerrard. (Scottish Sun)

Southampton manager Mark Hughes says he is delighted to have secured the £7m signing of Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong from Celtic. "He brings with him experience of European football and has improved his game impressively at a major club like Celtic," said Hughes. (The Times print edition)

Massimo Donati hung up his playing boots after a brief spell at St Mirren

Former Celtic and Hamilton midfielder Massimo Donati, 37, is keen for a crack at management in Scotland after hanging up his playing boots. (Scottish Sun print edition)

Billy Dodds believes there will be no pressure on his former Rangers team-mate Kenny Miller to succeed should he take over at Livingston as player-manager. (The Scotsman print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland hooker Fraser Brown says he enjoyed his dual role on the summer tour, operating in the front row against Canada before switching to openside flanker against the USA and Argentina. (The Times)

Ahead of their all-British battle at Eastbourne today, Kyle Edmund has warned Andy Murray he now believes he can beat anybody. (Scottish Sun print edition)

Scottish Athletics is set to bring Stephen Maguire back from UK Athletics to become their new director of performance and coaching in a major coup for the governing body. (The Scotsman)