Diego Maradona 'fine' after being seen by doctor during World Cup match

Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona has been at all of Argentina's 2018 World Cup games

Argentina legend Diego Maradona said he was "fine" after being seen by a doctor during the team's World Cup victory over Nigeria on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in 1986, said his "neck hurt a lot".

Maradona posted a picture on social media showing medical staff with him at half-time of the 2-1 victory, but denied he had been taken to hospital.

"I want to tell everyone that I am fine," his Instagram post read.

"I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave?"

Argentina's victory meant they reached the last 16, where they will face France on Saturday.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Highlights: Nigeria 1-2 Argentina

Video posted online appeared to show Maradona struggling to get up from his seat at full-time but BBC Sport has learned he later boarded a flight back to Moscow.

Earlier, he was in tears when the score was 1-1, which would have resulted in Argentina's elimination.

Then, after Marcos Rojo scored the team's late winner, he was seen giving one-fingered gestures.

Maradona played 91 times for Argentina, scoring 34 goals, and later managed the national side.

