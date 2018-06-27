BBC Sport - Lionel Messi makes his mark - World Cup Catch-up

World Cup Catch-up: Messi finally makes his mark

Watch all the best action and funnies from day 13 of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as Lionel Messi finally makes his mark on the tournament just when Argentina needed him most.

2018 Fifa World Cup video

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Messi finally makes his mark

Video

Messi's brilliant goal - from every angle we could find

Video

Highlights: Nigeria 1-2 Argentina

Video

Highlights: Iceland 1-2 Croatia

Video

'Brilliant' Rojo volley sends Argentina through

Video

'The boy is back in town' - stunning Messi goal gives Argentina lead

Video

Pure Peruvian emotion after long-awaited win

Video

Highlights: Denmark 0-0 France

Video

Highlights: Australia 0-2 Peru

Video

World Cup Catch-up: VAR stars in chaotic Group B finale

Video

Highlights: Iran 1-1 Portugal

Video

Highlights: Spain 2-2 Morocco

Video

Ronaldo's red card reprieve

Video

A night of VAR - what was the pundits' verdict?

Video

Fifa investigating Germany & Sweden full-time scuffle

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 3-0 Russia

Video

Highlights: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt

Video

Keeper becomes World Cup's oldest player - and saves a penalty

Video

World Cup Catch-up: England's record breakers, Rodriguez inspires Colombia & Honda saves Japan

Video

Highlights: England 6-1 Panama

Video

'England can exploit Belgium's defence' - Alex Scott's scouting report

Video

Mascot Zabivaka takes on Lingard & Alli in World Cup dance off

Video

Highlights: Poland 0-3 Colombia

Video

Highlights: Japan 2-2 Senegal

Video

How England fans reacted to record win

Video

Hat-trick one of my lucky ones - Kane

Video

I didn't like England performance - Southgate

Video

You'd think that was the winner - Panama score first World Cup goal

Video

This is definitely what would happen if England won the World Cup

