BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Is Lionel Messi the GOAT or just a normal human being?
GOAT or human? What is Messi really like?
- From the section World Cup
BBC Sport pundit and former Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta spills the beans on his old friend Lionel Messi - is he really the greatest player of all time (GOAT) or just a normal guy?
