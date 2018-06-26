BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Marcus Rojo volleys Argentina winner against Nigeria
'Brilliant' Rojo volley sends Argentina through
- From the section Football
Defender Marcus Rojo scores a sublime volley to secure victory for Argentina against Nigeria and send them through to the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup.
