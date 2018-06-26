BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Nigeria's Victor Moses converts penalty against Argentina

Moses penalty draws Nigeria level

Nigeria's Victor Moses converts from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 after Argentina's Javier Mascherano is adjudged to have fouled defender Leon Balogun.

WATCH: Nigeria v Argentina - Follow BBC One coverage, 5 live commentary and live text

WATCH MORE: Iceland v Croatia - Watch BBC Four coverage and live text coverage

Available to UK users only.

2018 Fifa World Cup video

Video

Moses penalty draws Nigeria level

Video

'The boy is back in town' - stunning Messi goal gives Argentina lead

Video

Badelj gives Croatia lead against Iceland

Video

Pure Peruvian emotion after long-awaited win

Video

Highlights: Denmark 0-0 France

Video

Highlights: Australia 0-2 Peru

Video

Carrillo volley gives Peru their first goal of 2018 World Cup

Video

World Cup Catch-up: VAR stars in chaotic Group B finale

Video

Highlights: Iran 1-1 Portugal

Video

Highlights: Spain 2-2 Morocco

Video

Ronaldo's red card reprieve

Video

A night of VAR - what was the pundits' verdict?

Video

Aspas levels for Spain with late VAR goal

Video

Iran equalise with controversial penalty

Video

Ronaldo penalty saved by Iran's Beiranvand

Video

'Sheer brilliance' - Quaresma curls Portugal into lead

Video

Fifa investigating Germany & Sweden full-time scuffle

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 3-0 Russia

Video

Highlights: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt

Video

Keeper becomes World Cup's oldest player - and saves a penalty

Video

Suarez free-kick gives Uruguay early lead

Video

Salah opens scoring for Egypt with smart finish

Video

World Cup Catch-up: England's record breakers, Rodriguez inspires Colombia & Honda saves Japan

Video

Highlights: England 6-1 Panama

Video

'England can exploit Belgium's defence' - Alex Scott's scouting report

Video

Mascot Zabivaka takes on Lingard & Alli in World Cup dance off

Video

Watch: Falcao scores his first World Cup goal & ends Poland hopes

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired