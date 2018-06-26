BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Nigeria's Victor Moses converts penalty against Argentina
Moses penalty draws Nigeria level
- From the section World Cup
Nigeria's Victor Moses converts from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 after Argentina's Javier Mascherano is adjudged to have fouled defender Leon Balogun.
WATCH: Nigeria v Argentina - Follow BBC One coverage, 5 live commentary and live text
WATCH MORE: Iceland v Croatia - Watch BBC Four coverage and live text coverage
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired