Dundee: Jesse Curran and Matthew Henvey sign new deals

  • From the section Dundee
Liam Craig and Jesse Curran
Jesse Curran (right) has made 13 appearances for Dundee

Jesse Curran has followed Matthew Henvey in signing a new one-year deal with Scottish Premiership side Dundee.

Australian Curran, 21, has been with Dundee since 2015 and can operate in defence or midfield. He was previously loaned to Montrose and East Fife.

Forward Henvey, 18, scored his first league goal for the Dens Park side in January's win over Hamilton Academical.

Dundee play League Cup first-round matches against Stirling, Dunfermline, Peterhead and Brechin next month.

And Neil McCann's side open their Premiership campaign away to promoted St Mirren on 4 August.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired