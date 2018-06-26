Abu Ogogo: Coventry City sign Shrewsbury Town captain

Abu Ogogo in action for Shrewsbury
Abu Ogogo made 42 appearances for Shrewsbury last season, but missed the final two months through suspension and injury

Coventry City have signed Abu Ogogo after he turned down a new deal with fellow League One club Shrewsbury Town.

The 28-year-old midfielder has agreed a three-year contract with the Sky Blues, which will start on 1 July.

Town captain Ogogo scored five goals in 124 appearances during a three-year spell with Shrewsbury after joining from Dagenham & Redbridge.

He endured a frustrating end to last season, missing out on both of Town's Wembley finals with a knee injury.

"Abu is a natural leader," said Coventry boss Mark Robins. "He is a real athlete and also brings a fantastic work rate and physicality."

Ogogo follows the lead of Shrewsbury team-mate Junior Brown, who also rejected the offer of a new deal with Town to move to City. But Sky Blues left-back Ryan Haynes did last week move in the other direction.

