Ayr United sign former Aberdeen defender Daniel Harvie

Daniel Harvie (right) tussles with Rangers' defender James Tavernier

Former Aberdeen defender Daniel Harvie has signed a two-year deal with newly-promoted Championship side Ayr United.

The left-back, 19, has been capped three times for Scotland Under-21s, but made just five appearances in the Aberdeen first team.

"There were four or five left-backs available this summer, however Daniel was our first choice," manager Ian McCall told the Ayr United website.

"He fits the culture of what I want at this club; young and hungry players."

McCall added: "The clinching factor for me was that Derek McInnes offered him another contract at Aberdeen, however he turned it down as he wanted to go and play first-team football and that showed real guts."

