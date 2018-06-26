Clayton Donaldson: Bolton Wanderers sign veteran striker on one-year deal

Clayton Donaldson celebrates his most recent goal at Norwich City on January 20

Bolton Wanderers have signed former Sheffield United and Birmingham City striker Clayton Donaldson.

The 34-year-old Jamaica international was a free agent after being released by the Blades last month and has agreed a one-year contract with the Trotters.

He made 29 appearances for Sheffield United last season, but was mainly used as a substitute and scored five goals.

In a 16-year career Donaldson has found the net 190 times in 554 first-team games for nine clubs.

"I feel like I can bring experience to the team and goals," he told the club website.

