Clayton Donaldson: Bolton Wanderers sign veteran striker on one-year deal

Clayton Donaldson celebrates his most recent goal
Clayton Donaldson celebrates his most recent goal at Norwich City on January 20

Bolton Wanderers have signed former Sheffield United and Birmingham City striker Clayton Donaldson.

The 34-year-old Jamaica international was a free agent after being released by the Blades last month and has agreed a one-year contract with the Trotters.

He made 29 appearances for Sheffield United last season, but was mainly used as a substitute and scored five goals.

In a 16-year career Donaldson has found the net 190 times in 554 first-team games for nine clubs.

"I feel like I can bring experience to the team and goals," he told the club website.

