Gareth Ainsworth: Wycombe Wanderers manager agrees new contract until 2023

Gareth Ainsworth is the second-longest serving manager in League One, a month behind AFC Wimbledon's Neal Ardley

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth and players Marcus Bean and Joe Jacobson have all signed new deals.

Ainsworth, 45, has agreed a contract extension that runs until June 2023, having initially taken charge of the club in September 2012.

He guided the Chairboys to automatic promotion to League One last season.

Midfielder Bean, who joined in January 2015, has penned a new one-year deal while left-back Jacobson has agreed to a new two-year contract.

Bean, 33, scored two goals in 36 appearances last season while 31-year-old Jacobson has been first choice at left-back since signing from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2014.

'Gareth gets the best out of his players'

Ainsworth had previously had two spells in caretaker charge of Queens Park Rangers in 2008 and 2009 before moving to Wycombe as a player, initially on loan and then permanently in 2010.

He took over as manager from Gary Waddock in September 2012 and managed to keep the club in the Football League with a final-day win over Torquay United in 2014 which saw Bristol Rovers get relegated from League Two in Wycombe's place.

Wycombe finished fourth the following year but lost the play-off final to Southend on sudden-death penalties and were one point off the play-off places in the 2016-17 season before finishing third last month.

"Gareth is the perfect fit for Wycombe Wanderers and extending his contract here is a fantastic and important piece of business," sporting director Andrew Howard told the club website.

Chairman Trevor Stroud added: "Gareth gets the best out of his players and it has been wonderful to see the progress that we have made over the past four years to enjoy success in the league and two lucrative adventures in the FA Cup.

"We strive for stability and sustainability as a supporter-owned club and Gareth gives us the best possible chance of continuing to punch above our weight, so we are thrilled that he's agreed to extend his contract with us."

