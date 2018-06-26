Moritz Leitner: Norwich City agree four-year deal for German midfielder

Moritz Leitner's last first-team goal came for Stuttgart against Hertha Berlin in October 2014

Norwich City have signed Moritz Leitner on a four-year deal from FC Augsburg.

The 25-year-old midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at the Championship club and has joined for an undisclosed fee.

Leitner, who is a former Germany Under-21 international, played 12 games for Norwich last season.

Having started out at 1860 Munich, he spent five years at Borussia Dortmund - for whom he made seven appearances in the Champions League.

He also had spells at Lazio and Stuttgart before moving to Augsburg last summer.

"Mo is an outstanding player with unbelievable technical ability," said Norwich City boss Daniel Farke, who coached Leitner in Dortmund's under-23 team.

"I think there's even more of him to come, and to step back onto the level he promised in his younger years. If he can do this then he will have a big, big impact for our game."

