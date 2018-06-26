Chelsea's Nathan Baxter joins Yeovil Town on season-long loan

Nathan Baxter has twice been out on loan before at Solihull and Woking

Yeovil Town have signed teenage Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan in the National League at Woking, who were relegated to the sixth tier.

Baxter also had half a season on loan with another National League side Solihull Moors in 2016-17, helping them to stay in the fifth tier.

Baxter is the Glovers' third summer signing after defender Carl Dickinson and winger Diallang Jaiyesimi.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.