World Cup 2018: Is it easier if England finish second in group?

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2018: 'England can exploit Belgium's defence'

England v Belgium Venue: Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad Date: Thursday, 28 June at 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, live text commentary online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV. Highlights online at full-time

It's the question on the lips of every England fan - is it better to lose to Belgium on Thursday night?

Both Gareth Southgate's side and Belgium have secured a place in the last 16, with the only matter to be decided in Kaliningrad which team wins the group.

But is there an easier route through the knockout stages on offer to the team who finishes second?

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has already hinted at wholesale changes - with Romelu Lukaku ruled out - while Southgate has pointed out that with no knockout game wins since 2006, it is silly for England to look too far ahead.

Group G as it stands

What if England win?

England would join Uruguay and Croatia as the only teams to win all three of their group games and, in doing so, set up a last-16 tie against the runner-up in Group H.

Senegal currently occupy that position, but both Japan and Colombia could finish there after their final round of games at 15:00 BST on Thursday.

This half of the draw could see England line up against four of the top seven sides in the world according to the latest Fifa rankings - and the Three Lions have lost to Brazil, Uruguay, Portugal, France and Argentina (England also beat Argentina in 2002) at major tournaments in the last 20 years.

Here is England's route if they win Group G...

Win the group and face this path...

What if England lose?

Southgate said it was "dangerous territory" to try to plot a favourable path but let's delve into it here.

Finishing second in the group following defeat by Belgium - or a draw and a host of yellow cards (more on that below) - may not be so dire an outcome for England.

In this route England could come up against Spain, but have not suffered any tournament defeats in recent memory to any of the sides lying in wait - picking up wins against Sweden, Switzerland, Spain and Denmark in the process.

Here is England's route if they finish second in Group G...

What if England draw on Thursday?

A draw would leave both sides still with the same amount of goals scored and goals conceded and obviously no way of deciding who tops the group on their head-to-head record.

The top two positions will then be decided by the number of cards accumulated. England have two yellows and Belgium have picked up three so far.

Could we see a foul in the final few minutes determining the group winner?

If both teams finish with the same number of bookings, then lots will be drawn to decide the final positions.