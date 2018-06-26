Lennard Sowah: Hamilton Academical sign defender for second time

Lennard Sowah (right) has returned for a second spell at Hamilton Academical

Hamilton Academical have made their ninth signing of the summer, with the return of German-born defender Lennard Sowah.

The 25-year-old made seven appearances for Accies in the first half of the 2016-17 season before moving to Hearts.

He spent last season with Polish side Cracovia.

"Having worked with Lenny before, he's another with Premiership experience and we know what we're getting," manager Martin Canning told Hamilton's website.

Mason Bloomfield, Tom Taiwo, Aaron Smith, Sam Kelly and Aaron McGowan have all signed for Hamilton in recent days, joining other summer arrivals Alex Garcia, Ziggy Gordon and Alex Penny.

