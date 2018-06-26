Denny Johnstone returns to Greenock Morton on one-year deal

Denny Johnstone scored for St Johnstone against Rangers at Ibrox last season

Former Birmingham City and St Johnstone striker Denny Johnstone has signed a one-year deal with Greenock Morton.

The 23-year-old previously had a loan spell at Cappielow during the 2015-16 season, scoring 17 times.

He was released by English League Two outfit Colchester United before joining Ray McKinnon's side.

"He is a player that I have always admired and one who I believe will make a massive impact for us this season," McKinnon told the Morton website.

Johnstone, who scored twice on loan at Saints last season, becomes Morton's seventh signing of the summer, joining goalkeeper Ryan Scully, defender Gregor Buchanan, and midfielders Charlie Telfer, Chris Millar and Jim McAllister, while forward Ross MacLean has moved on loan from Motherwell.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.