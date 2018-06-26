Jonathan Forte: Exeter City sign former Notts County striker

Jonathan Forte's last goal came in the first leg of Notts County's League two play-off semi-final against Coventry City

Exeter City have signed former Notts County striker Jonathan Forte.

The 31-year-old scored 10 goals in 38 games for County last season as they made the League two play-offs.

The former England youth international won two caps for Barbados in 2008 and has played for Southampton, Scunthorpe, Oldham and Sheffield United.

He is the second signing for City after Aaron Martin joined on Monday, but the length of Forte's contract has not been disclosed.

