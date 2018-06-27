BBC Sport - Bala Town and Cefn Druids set for Europa League games

Bala and Druids set for Europa games

  From the section Welsh

Bala Town manager Colin Caton and Cefn Druids counterpart Huw Griffiths preview their teams' Europa League preliminary round first-leg games on Thursday, 28 June.

Tre Fiori of San Marino host Bala, while fellow Welsh Premier League side Cefn Druids are at home to Lithuanian side Trakai at New Saints' Park Hall Stadium in Oswestry.

A preview of Bala and Druids' Europa League games will be featured on Newyddion, S4C at 21:00 BST on Wednesday.

