Zeli Ismail: Walsall re-sign former Wolves winger from Bury

Albania-born Zeli Ismail began his career with Wolves, making 11 appearances in the old gold and black

Walsall have re-signed winger Zeli Ismail from relegated Bury on a 12-month deal, with an option for a second year in the club's favour.

The 24-year-old first joined the Saddlers on loan on August deadline day in 2017, and scored three times in 20 first-team appearances.

But he returned to Bury in January and was part of their side that was relegated from League One.

Ismail is the fourth summer signing made by Saddlers boss Dean Keates.

Keates had also brought in Tranmere Rovers striker Andy Cook, ex-Burnley winger Josh Ginnelly and goalkeeper Chris Dunn from his former club Wrexham.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.