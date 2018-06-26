James Hanson: Wimbledon sign ex-Bradford City striker from Sheffield United

James Hanson scored 91 goals for Bradford City before joining Sheffield United in January 2017

AFC Wimbledon have signed former Bradford City striker James Hanson from Championship side Sheffield United.

The 30-year-old joined the Blades on a three-and-a-half year deal in January 2017 which had two years left to run.

Hanson, who was a member of the League Two Bradford side which reached the 2013 League Cup final, is Dons boss Neal Ardley's second summer signing.

"We've long been admirers of James. But he's always been that sort of player who's out of our range," said Ardley.

"James had a loan move to Bury last season that did not work out. They played one up top and they did not really use him. We fully intend to play as much as we can to him, to try and play attacking football, and get at teams. We want to get balls into the box. "

Hanson failed to find the net in 18 loan appearances for Bury, but he has scored 92 goals in his career, all but one of which came in his 330 appearances for Bradford, and had been made available for transfer by Blades boss Chris Wilder.

Hanson scored his only Sheffield United goal on his Blades debut against Wimbledon in February 2017 - having already scored twice against the Dons in a 3-2 win for Bradford City at Kingsmeadow earlier that season.

Details of his Wimbledon deal have not been disclosed, but a statement on the United website said the two clubs had reached "agreement with regards the remaining term of the player's contract".

