BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Fifa to investigate Germany and Sweden full-time scuffle
Fifa investigating Germany & Sweden full-time scuffle
- From the section Football
Fifa say they will investigate the scuffle at the end of Germany's 2-1 win over Sweden after German officials Ulrich Voigt and Georg Behlau appeared to taunt the Sweden bench.
READ MORE: Sweden coach Janne Andersson calls Germany behaviour 'scornful'
