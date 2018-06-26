BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Fifa to investigate Germany and Sweden full-time scuffle

Fifa investigating Germany & Sweden full-time scuffle

Fifa say they will investigate the scuffle at the end of Germany's 2-1 win over Sweden after German officials Ulrich Voigt and Georg Behlau appeared to taunt the Sweden bench.

READ MORE: Sweden coach Janne Andersson calls Germany behaviour 'scornful'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired