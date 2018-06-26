Barnet sign defender Cheye Alexander and forward Jack Barham

From the section

Cheye Alexander joined Aldershot from Bishop's Stortford in February 2015, initially on non-contract terms

Barnet have signed defender Cheye Alexander from Aldershot Town for an undisclosed fee and brought in Jack Barham from Greenwich Borough.

Full-back Alexander, 23, and striker Barham, 22, have both agreed two-year deals with the National League side.

Former Port Vale trainee Alexander made 44 league appearances in 2017-18 as the Shots were beaten in the fifth-tier play-offs.

Barham scored 37 goals last season in the Isthmian League South Division.

