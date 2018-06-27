Aden Flint: Middlesbrough sign Bristol City centre-back

Central defender Aden Flint netted nine goals in all competitions last season

Middlesbrough have signed centre-back Aden Flint from Championship rivals Bristol City on a four-year deal for a fee reported to be about £7m.

The 6ft 6in 28-year-old had been with the Robins since 2013, making 209 league appearances for the club.

He signed a new three-year contract in March, having helped Bristol City reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The former Swindon and Alfreton man was described as a club "icon" by City head coach Lee Johnson in December.

Johnson's side rejected multiple offers for Flint from Birmingham City during the 2017 summer transfer window, with then Blues boss Harry Redknapp making public their interest.

Bristol City's chief executive officer Mark Ashton told the club website: "There has been significant interest in Aden for a lengthy period and it's the correct time in his career for him to move on."

Johnson added: "On a personal level, it's fantastic to have seen Aden mature and grow to become one of the best centre-halves in the division.

"I am naturally disappointed to see him leave but it's important we move forward."

The BBC understands that both of Flint's former clubs, Swindon and Alfreton, will receive cash boosts following the deal, owing to sell-clauses.

