Byron Webster: Millwall defender signs new contract

Byron Webster has started 98 league games for Millwall since 2014

Millwall defender Byron Webster has signed a new one-year contract with the Championship club.

The 31-year-old has been with the Lions since 2014, but injury restricted him to just 12 appearances last season.

"The leg is as good as new. It feels good. I can bend it, I can run on it and I can kick a ball," the former Yeovil man told the club website.

Meanwhile, Under-23 squad midfielder Harry Donovan has also signed a one-year deal.