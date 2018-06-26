Ashley Smith-Brown: Plymouth Argyle sign Manchester City defender
Manchester City defender Ashley Smith-Brown has signed for Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old left-back had been with the Premier League champions since the age of five and had a loan spell at Eredivisie club NAC Breda in 2016-17.
He later spent time with Scottish side Hearts and then Oxford United last season, making nine League One starts.
Smith-Brown has agreed an undisclosed-length deal with Argyle, who finished seventh in the table in 2017-18.
