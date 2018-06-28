Europa League: Tre Fiori 3-0 Bala Town

Bala face Tre Fiori in the second leg at Rhyl's Belle Vue home on 5 July

Bala Town must overcome a 3-0 deficit in their Europa League preliminary round second leg if they are to reach the first qualifying round.

Colin Caton's side were well beaten by Tre Fiori from San Marino, with all three goals coming in the first half.

An own goal from Bala's Anthony Miley, Giacomo Pracucci's effort and Mirco Vassallo scoring did the damage.

Floodlight failure soon after the break disrupted the game and Pracucci was sent off after 80 minutes.

The two sides meet again at Rhyl's Belle Vue home on Thursday, 5 July (18:30 BST).

Bala have never won a European tie.