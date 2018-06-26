Leighanne Robe: Liverpool Ladies sign Millwall Lionesses defender

Leighanne Robe can play at centre-back or at full-back

Liverpool Ladies have signed Millwall Lionesses defender Leighanne Robe ahead of the new Women's Super League season.

The 24-year-old former Arsenal and Watford player had been with second-tier Millwall since January 2016.

Robe told Liverpool's website: "I am absolutely delighted to be joining the club and I'm really looking forward to working alongside Neil Redfearn."

New Reds manager Redfearn added: "Leighanne is a quality, tough-tackling defender who is also a real leader."

