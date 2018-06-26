BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Nigeria 1-2 Argentina highlights

Highlights: Nigeria 1-2 Argentina

Watch highlights as an 86th minute Marcus Rojo volley secures a late victory for Argentina over Nigeria and sends them through to the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup as runners-up in Group D.

MATCH REPORT: Nigeria 1-2 Argentina

