BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Nigeria 1-2 Argentina highlights
Highlights: Nigeria 1-2 Argentina
Watch highlights as an 86th minute Marcus Rojo volley secures a late victory for Argentina over Nigeria and sends them through to the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup as runners-up in Group D.
MATCH REPORT: Nigeria 1-2 Argentina
