Jack Robinson: Defender leaves QPR after turning down new deal

Defender Jack Robinson has left Queens Park Rangers after turning down a new contract at the Championship club.

The 24-year-old left-back scored two goals in 42 appearances during a four-year stay at Loftus Road.

"We made him a very attractive offer, but he decided to turn it down and take his chances in the market," director of football Les Ferdinand said.

"We thank Jack for his efforts during his time with us and wish him every success in the future."

