Luke Conlan: Morecambe left-back signs new one-year deal

Luke Conlan was part of the Morecambe side that drew 0-0 with Coventry on the last day of the season to retain their EFL status

Morecambe left-back Luke Conlan has signed a new one-year deal.

The 23-year-old made 30 appearances in all competitions last season as the Shrimps narrowly avoided relegation to the National League.

"Luke really came to the fore in the second half of last season and was one of our most consistent players," boss Jim Bentley told the club website.

"I know he had interest from other clubs so I am delighted that he has chosen to stay."