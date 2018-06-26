Sean Long: Cheltenham Town sign Lincoln City full-back on two-year deal

Sean Long made 17 league appearances for Lincoln last season

Cheltenham have signed Lincoln City full-back Sean Long on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international turned down a new contract at Sincil Bank.

Manager Gary Johnson told the club website: "We're delighted to sign Sean as he is someone who was on our radar when he was at Reading.

"We feel he is a strong and committed right-back who defends well, so we are naturally very pleased to have acquired him ahead of the new season."

