Jacob Blyth: Barrow sign former Leicester City and Motherwell striker

Jacob Blyth failed to score in his nine appearances for Motherwell in 2016-17

Barrow have made former Leicester City and Motherwell striker Jacob Blyth their fourth summer signing.

The arrival of Blyth, 25, follows the recruitment of forwards Jack Hindle and Astley Mulholland from Colwyn Bay and Ashton United defender Josh Granite.

Blyth had loan spells with Burton Albion, Notts County, Northampton Town, Cambridge United and Blackpool during his four years on Leicester's books.

He joined Motherwell in June 2016, before leaving 14 months later.

He suffered a range of injuries while with the Scottish Premier League side - an Achilles problem followed by thigh, ankle and foot complaints.

Blyth played non-league football at Nuneaton Griff, Bedworth United and Leamington before his move to Leicester in 2012.

