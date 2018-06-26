Scottish Challenge Cup: Holders Inverness host Dunfermline as Premiership colt teams meet in first round

Inverness beat Dumbarton to win last season's Challenge Cup final

Scottish Challenge Cup holders Inverness Caledonian Thistle will play Dunfermline Athletic in the first round of this season's competition.

Dundee colts will take on Hibernian colts, while two other Premiership under-20s sides meet with St Mirren away to Kilmarnock.

Annan Athletic host Celtic colts and Falkirk visit Rangers colts

The 24 ties will be played on 14 and 15 August, after two preliminary-round ties on 31 July and 1 August.

The preliminary round features the third and fourth-placed sides in the Scottish Highland and Lowland Leagues, who will compete to join the winners and runners-up from those leagues in the first round, along with Championship, League One and Two sides.

English sides Sutton United and Boreham Wood will join six other non-Scottish sides in the second round. Crusaders and Coleraine will be the Northern Irish sides in round two, with Bohemians and Bray Wanderers representing Republic of Ireland and the New Saints and Connah's Quay Nomads the Welsh entrants.

Inverness beat Dumbarton in last season's final and Caley Thistle's meeting with the Pars is the only all-Championship tie in the first round.

Draw

North section

Livingston colts v Forfar Athletic

Dundee colts v Hibernian colts

Inverurie Loco Works or Fraserburgh v Formartine United

Peterhead v Brechin City

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic

Hearts colts v Ross County

Elgin City v Arbroath

Dundee United v St Johnstone colts

Raith Rovers v Aberdeen colts

Alloa Athletic v Stirling Albion

Cove Rangers v Montrose

Cowdenbeath v East Fife

South section

East Kilbride v Spartans

Queen's Park v Ayr United

Stenhousemuir v Queen of the South

Hamilton Academical colts v Clyde

Kilmarnock colts v St Mirren colts

BSC Glasgow or East Stirlingshire v Motherwell colts

Annan Athletic v Celtic colts

Edinburgh City v Albion Rovers

Stranraer v Partick Thistle

Dumbarton v Greenock Morton

Berwick Rangers v Airdrieonians

Rangers colts v Falkirk