Patrick McLaughlin: Hartlepool United sign Gateshead midfielder

Patrick McLaughlin spent three seasons with Gateshead

Hartlepool United have signed Gateshead midfielder Patrick McLaughlin.

The 27-year-old made 125 league appearances in three seasons with the Heed, scoring 13 times.

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 international started his career with Newcastle before joining York City in June 2011 and helping them win promotion to the Football League.

He is the fourth player to join Hartlepool this summer after Myles Anderson, Niko Muir and Andrew Davies.

Details of McLaughlin's contract have not been disclosed.