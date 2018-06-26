Harvey Neville follows in family's footsteps in signing Manchester United contract

Harvey Neville playing for Valencia
Harvey Neville played for Valencia under-16s before joining Manchester United

The Neville dynasty looks set to continue at Manchester United after Phil Neville's son Harvey signed a professional contract at the club.

Harvey follows dad Phil - the England women's manager - and uncle Gary after signing on his 16th birthday.

The Neville brothers made a combined 664 league appearances for the Old Trafford side.

"I am very proud and excited to have signed for the club I have supported my whole life," Harvey wrote on Instagram.

In his own Instagram post, dad Phil said: "Proud of you Harvey. Go follow your dreams."

Harvey - who plays as a midfielder or winger - started his youth career at United before moving to rivals Manchester City.

He then played for Valencia's youth team while his father was briefly assistant manager at the La Liga side, with Gary going on to manage the senior team.

Harvey's aunt, Tracey, is head coach of the England netball team that won Commonwealth Games gold in April.

Harvey Neville signs his Manchester United contract
Harvey Neville signs his Manchester United contract, watched on by sister Isabella

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired