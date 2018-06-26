Harvey Neville follows in family's footsteps in signing Manchester United contract

Harvey Neville played for Valencia under-16s before joining Manchester United

The Neville dynasty looks set to continue at Manchester United after Phil Neville's son Harvey signed a professional contract at the club.

Harvey follows dad Phil - the England women's manager - and uncle Gary after signing on his 16th birthday.

The Neville brothers made a combined 664 league appearances for the Old Trafford side.

"I am very proud and excited to have signed for the club I have supported my whole life," Harvey wrote on Instagram.

In his own Instagram post, dad Phil said: "Proud of you Harvey. Go follow your dreams."

Harvey - who plays as a midfielder or winger - started his youth career at United before moving to rivals Manchester City.

He then played for Valencia's youth team while his father was briefly assistant manager at the La Liga side, with Gary going on to manage the senior team.

Harvey's aunt, Tracey, is head coach of the England netball team that won Commonwealth Games gold in April.