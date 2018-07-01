World Cup 2018: Colombia v England

Colombia's James Rodriguez, the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner, was forced off injured against Senegal

TEAM NEWS

England's Dele Alli is available for selection again after missing the group matches against Panama and Belgium.

Manager Gareth Southgate is set to recall the players he rested against the Belgians, including captain Harry Kane, who has five goals so far.

Colombia will monitor the fitness of star midfielder James Rodriguez, who was forced off against Senegal.

A scan of his right calf has revealed swelling but no muscle tear, though it is unclear if he will be fit to start.

Midfielder Abel Aguilar missed their last game with a muscle problem but has trained normally in the build-up to this match and is expected to be available.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman: "We know that any team that reaches the last 16 is good, we are talking about the best 16 teams in the world

"Obviously England can have a good day or a bad day. England is a young team, has a lot of harmony and you can tell they have a lot of faith in themselves."

England manager Gareth Southgate: "I feel like we've started to connect the team with the public again.

"I feel like we've created excitement, like we've played in a style that has really shown an expression of what young English players are capable of, and I want us to continue doing that."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

So, we will see what effect making so many changes has on England, but I actually think they will be fine against Colombia.

They have some good players, but I don't think they will be able to cope with England's high-pressing game.

Prediction: 0-2

England's Harry Kane leads the race for the Golden Boot

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

England are unbeaten against Colombia in five previous meetings. Michael Owen scored a hat-trick in the most recent match, which England won 3-2 in New Jersey in 2005.

The Three Lions beat Colombia 2-0 in their only previous World Cup encounter thanks to goals from Darren Anderton and David Beckham in the group stage of the 1998 tournament.

Colombia

This is the third time Colombia have made the knock-out stage. The only previous occasion they've gone past the round of 16 was in Brazil four years ago.

They are unbeaten in eight games versus European opposition since head coach Jose Pekerman took charge in 2012 (W6, D2).

Los Cafeteros have scored in each of their last eight World Cup games - the last side to stop them scoring in the tournament was England in 1998.

None of Colombia's 21 matches at the World Cup have ended goalless. Only the USA (33) and Austria (29) have played more games in the competition without registering a 0-0.

Juan Quintero has been directly involved in three of Colombia's five goals at this World Cup, scoring in their first match and delivering an assist in the second and third game.

Against Senegal, Colombia didn't have a touch inside the opposition penalty area until the 57th minute (from substitute Luis Muriel).

England