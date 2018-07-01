World Cup 2018: Sweden v Switzerland
-
- From the section World Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Watch live on BBC One from 14:30 BST; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Sweden named the same side in their final two group games but will have to make at least one change, with Hull midfielder Sebastian Larsson suspended.
He is likely to be replaced by either Genoa's Oscar Hiljemark or Seattle Sounders' Gustav Svensson.
Switzerland are without two of their regular back four, with Fabian Schar and captain Stephan Lichtsteiner both serving one-game bans.
Michael Lang will deputise for Lichtsteiner at right-back.
Schar's place at centre-back is expected to go to either Johan Djourou or Nico Elvedi.
Neither Haris Seferovic nor Mario Gavranovic have convinced up front, so it remains to be seen who leads the line against the Swedes.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Switzerland have been playing well and got out of Group E without too much fuss.
It is very obvious what Sweden do, and they definitely play to their strengths without having any really talented strikers.
From what I have seen of the Swiss, they just have a little bit more about them, which is why I am backing them to get to the quarter-finals.
Prediction: 0-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- This will be the first time these sides have met in a major tournament.
- The most recent encounter was a 1-1 draw in a friendly in Malmo in 2002.
- Roy Hodgson was the Swiss coach the last time they beat the Swedes. He guided them to a 4-2 win in a European Championship qualifier in Berne in October 1994.
- Sweden are unbeaten in the three meetings since then (W1, D2).
Sweden
- This will be Sweden's 50th World Cup game (W18, D13, L18). They will become the 11th team to reach that tally. Only Mexico have featured in more games than the Swedes without winning the trophy.
- The Swedes have never won back-to-back World Cup games (excluding penalty shoot-outs) outside of their own country. They did so twice as a host nation in 1958, reaching the final.
- Since ending as runners-up in 1958, the Swedes have progressed past the second round (whether last 16 or second group stage) just once - when they finished third at the 1994 tournament.
- Between them, Emil Forsberg and Marcus Berg have had 21 of Sweden's 37 shots at the 2018 World Cup (57%), but neither player has scored.
- The Swedes have reached the knockout stage at each of their last four World Cup appearances (in 1994, 2002, 2006 and 2018).
- Sweden completed just 72.8% of their passes in the group stage - only Iran and Iceland recorded lower figures.
Switzerland
- Switzerland have not scored a goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup since their 7-5 loss to Austria in the quarter-finals at the 1954 tournament (which they hosted).
- The last Swiss to score a knock-out goal at the tournament was Josef Hugi, who netted a hat-trick in the 7-5 defeat, including Switzerland's final goal.
- Switzerland reached the round of 16 in 1994, 2006 and 2014, bowing out to Spain, Ukraine and Argentina respectively and failing to score a single goal.
- Their only knockout goal at a major tournament since 1954 was Xherdan Shaqiri's spectacular volley against Poland in the last 16 at Euro 2016.
- Vladimir Petkovic's side have only lost one of their last 25 games (W17, D7). That was a 2-0 loss to Portugal in a World Cup qualifier in October 2017.