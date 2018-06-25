BBC Sport - World Cup: A night of VAR - what was Match of the Day pundits' verdict?

A night of VAR - what was the pundits' verdict?

Match of the Day pundits Pablo Zabaleta, Didier Drogba & Alan Shearer discuss several controversial VAR decisions during Portugal's 1-1 draw with Iran.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Iran 1-1 Portugal

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

A night of VAR - what was the pundits' verdict?

Video

Highlights: Iran 1-1 Portugal

Video

Highlights: Spain 2-2 Morocco

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 3-0 Russia

Video

Highlights: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt

Video

Keeper becomes World Cup's oldest player - and saves a penalty

Video

Murray beats Wawrinka to win for the first time in a year

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Mladenovic beats Watson - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Five great Rooney Premier League goals

Video

World Cup Catch-up: England's record breakers, Rodriguez inspires Colombia & Honda saves Japan

Video

Highlights: Buttler century clinches England series whitewash

  • From the section Cricket
Video

How England fans reacted to record win

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired