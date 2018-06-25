Tuesday's gossip back pages

Express
Tuesday's Express leads on Gareth Southgate deciding to rest Harry Kane against Belgium
Mirror
Though Southgate is still determined to beat Belgium, according to Tuesday's Mirror
Telegraph
The Telegraph lead on Ronaldo avoiding a red card against Iran
Times
And Ronaldo is winking on the back pages of The Times
Guardian
While The Guardian go with Spain's gain from VAR to top the group

