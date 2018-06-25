BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Iago Aspas levels for Spain with late VAR goal against Morocco
Aspas levels for Spain with late VAR goal
Iago Aspas scores a stoppage-time equaliser - with the aid of VAR - as Spain scrape an unconvincing draw with Morocco to top Group B and secure a World Cup last-16 tie against hosts Russia.
MATCH REPORT: Spain 2-2 Morocco
