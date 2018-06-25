BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Isco strike brings Spain level against Morocco
'Outstanding' Isco goal draws Spain level
- From the section World Cup
Isco finishes off a swift passing move to bring Spain level with Morocco in the final Group B fixture at the 2018 World Cup.
FOLLOW: Spain v Morocco - Follow BBC Four coverage and live text
WATCH MORE: Portugal v Iran - Follow BBC One coverage, 5 live commentary and live text
Available to UK users only.
