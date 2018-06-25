BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Khalid Boutaib gives Morocco shock lead over Spain
Boutaib gives Morocco shock lead over Spain
- From the section World Cup
Khalid Boutaib gives Morocco a surprise lead with their first goal in a World Cup finals since 1998 against Group B rivals Spain at the 2018 World Cup.
FOLLOW: Spain v Morocco - Follow BBC Four coverage and live text
WATCH MORE: Portugal v Iran - Follow BBC One coverage, 5 live commentary and live text
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired