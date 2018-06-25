BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo shown yellow card as Portugal draw with Iran
Ronaldo's red card reprieve
- From the section World Cup
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly avoids a red card after catching Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji in the face with a flailing arm during a controversial Group B encounter at the World Cup.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Iran 1-1 Portugal
Available to UK users only.
