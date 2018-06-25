Marc-Anthony Okoye: Bromley sign Braintree Town defender
-
- From the section Bromley
Bromley have signed central defender Marc-Anthony Okoye from fellow National League side Braintree Town.
Okoye, 25, who was a member of Bromley's youth academy, captained Braintree to promotion out of the National League South last season.
"Being around the club for quite a part of my life, its been amazing to see the transformation of the club coming back now," Okoye told the club website.
"I can't wait to begin pre-season, meet the boys and start full-time training."
Details of Okoye's contract have not been disclosed.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.