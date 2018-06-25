Cardiff City close to signing Smithies from Queens Park Rangers

Cardiff City are close to a third signing for their Premier League return after Queens Park Rangers accepted their bid for goalkeeper Alex Smithies.

The Bluebirds and the 28-year-old are to discuss personal terms over the potential move.

Ex-England youth cap Smithies has made 108 appearances for the Hoops since joining from Huddersfield in 2015.

If Smithies signs, he would join Josh Murphy and Greg Cunningham in arriving at Cardiff City Stadium.

Manager Neil Warnock is keen to add more recruits following their promotion from the Championship.

Neil Etheridge was Cardiff's keeper during 2017-18 season, the Philippines international playing all bar one of their Championship fixtures as they finished runners-up to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Cardiff are still discussing new deals for Aron Gunnarsson and Junior Hoilett, as well as reserve goalkeeper Brian Murphy.

Warnock and chief executive Ken Choo recently said they would also look to use the loan market as Cardiff prepare to compete in their first top-flight season in four years.