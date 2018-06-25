BBC Sport - World Cup 1974: Referee Clive Thomas recalls Argentina's 'nail' studs

Referee Thomas recalls Argentina's 'nail' studs at the 1974 World Cup

Former referee Clive Thomas recalls a pre-match incident at the 1974 World Cup in which he and his fellow officials had to ensure Argentina did not take to the field against Poland with 'nails' as studs.

Welshman Thomas says the issue was eventually resolved, but some several Argentina players missed the anthems as a result of it.

It was Thomas' first World Cup game, which Poland won 3-2 at the group stage.

WATCH MORE: Thomas' infamous full-time whistle

Top videos

Video

Referee Thomas recalls Argentina's 'nail' studs at the 1974 World Cup

Video

Highlights: Iran 1-1 Portugal

Video

Highlights: Spain 2-2 Morocco

Video

Aspas levels for Spain with late VAR goal

Video

Iran equalise with controversial penalty

Video

Ronaldo penalty saved by Iran's Beiranvand

Video

'Sheer brilliance' - Quaresma curls Portugal into lead

Video

'Outstanding' Isco goal draws Spain level

Video

Boutaib gives Morocco shock lead over Spain

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 3-0 Russia

Video

Highlights: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt

Video

Keeper becomes World Cup's oldest player - and saves a penalty

Video

Murray beats Wawrinka to win for the first time in a year

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired