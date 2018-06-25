Former referee Clive Thomas recalls a pre-match incident at the 1974 World Cup in which he and his fellow officials had to ensure Argentina did not take to the field against Poland with 'nails' as studs.

Welshman Thomas says the issue was eventually resolved, but some several Argentina players missed the anthems as a result of it.

It was Thomas' first World Cup game, which Poland won 3-2 at the group stage.

